M Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,530 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

M Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of M Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

