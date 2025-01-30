M Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

M Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. M Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,861,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 87,773 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter worth $819,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $248.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

