Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires 84,375 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in UGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 47.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 2,050.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in UGI by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,507,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 774,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 120.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

