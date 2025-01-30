Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

