Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 12.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,431 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth $3,141,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ENI in the second quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

ENI stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

