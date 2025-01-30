Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $175.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

