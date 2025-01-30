Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OWL. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 401,245 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 146,495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,924,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

