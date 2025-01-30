Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 6,776 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

