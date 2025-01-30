ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $60.50 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26.
ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.545 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
