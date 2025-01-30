Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $219.32 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.41 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

