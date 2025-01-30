Martha Morrell Sells 3,200 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) insider Martha Morrell sold 3,200 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $48,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.62. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 205.41% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in NeuroPace by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

