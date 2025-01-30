MaxCyte, Inc. Acquires SeQure DX Inc. to Enhance Cell Engineering Offerings

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT), a leading cell-engineering focused company, recently announced the acquisition of SeQure DX Inc., a market leader in on-target and off-target editing assessment services for cell and gene therapies. The acquisition, disclosed through a press release on January 30, 2025, marks a strategic move by MaxCyte to bolster its capabilities in serving both ex vivo and in vivo cell and gene therapy developers with innovative tools and services.

By assimilating SeQure DX into its operations, MaxCyte aims to broaden its service offerings and engage its commercial and field application scientist teams in collaborating with developers at earlier stages of their research processes. The acquisition of SeQure DX is expected to not only expand MaxCyte’s service portfolio but also enhance its revenue growth, as SeQure DX is a revenue-generating entity.

Specializing in assays that provide precise editing confirmation and risk assessment for off-target effects across various gene editing modalities, SeQure DX’s expertise aligns well with the evolving safety requirements in the cell and gene therapy field. This acquisition positions MaxCyte to support developers in the process development stage by standardizing the cell engineering workflow for both ex vivo and in vivo applications.

Maher Masoud, CEO of MaxCyte, expressed that this acquisition reflects the company’s dedication to offering cutting-edge tools for addressing complex cell engineering challenges. Masoud emphasized that integrating SeQure DX’s offerings into MaxCyte’s portfolio will leverage scientific support and complementary solutions to enhance the safety and precision of cell therapies, positioning MaxCyte as a comprehensive cell and gene engineering solutions provider.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SeQure DX was founded by Dr. Keith Joung, a key figure in the gene editing safety analytics field. The company is known for its evaluation assays that play a crucial role in off-target risk validation and candidate optimization within the development of cell and gene therapies. Following the acquisition, SeQure DX will continue its focus on innovation in assay development for ensuring the safety and efficacy of gene editing processes.

Under the terms of the agreement, MaxCyte paid an initial consideration of $4.5 million in cash for the entire issued share capital of SeQure DX and may pay an additional sum not exceeding $2.5 million based on certain revenue targets. SeQure DX’s revenue and loss figures for 2024 indicate growth potential with the expectation of improved financial performance following the acquisition by MaxCyte.

MaxCyte, with a commitment to cell engineering excellence and advancing patient outcomes, aims to further its impact in the cell therapy market through strategic investments and innovative solutions. The acquisition of SeQure DX aligns with MaxCyte’s vision of transforming the landscape of cell and gene engineering with cutting-edge tools and solutions.

