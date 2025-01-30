Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Maximus by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,878,000 after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Maximus by 942.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after buying an additional 292,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 150.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Maximus by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 551,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,453,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,624.56. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,063 shares of company stock worth $502,017 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

