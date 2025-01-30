Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 19,264 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

