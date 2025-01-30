Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.13. The stock has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

