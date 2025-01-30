Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

