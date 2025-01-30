Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $946.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $712.65 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.