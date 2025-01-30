Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

