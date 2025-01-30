Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

