Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in First American Financial by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.70%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

