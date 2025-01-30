McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 685 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XJH. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

XJH opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

