McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 502.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

