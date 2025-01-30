McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 509 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,982 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.