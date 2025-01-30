Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Medallion Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
MFIN opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.88 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
