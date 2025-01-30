Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $362.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $354.00 to $362.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEDP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price for the company. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $343.02 on Monday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $286.76 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,885,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 36.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 55.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after acquiring an additional 143,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

