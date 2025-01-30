Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,633,800 shares, an increase of 187.4% from the December 31st total of 1,264,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.6 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGAF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 25,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,354. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

