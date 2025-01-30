Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $259,194.67 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.59, for a total value of $259,194.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,954,832.58. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total transaction of $255,234.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total transaction of $250,596.01.

On Monday, January 6th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.10, for a total transaction of $252,797.30.

On Monday, December 30th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.16, for a total value of $243,323.08.

On Monday, December 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $243,670.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.56, for a total value of $260,008.28.

On Monday, December 9th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total transaction of $257,505.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total transaction of $238,503.37.

On Monday, November 25th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total transaction of $232,424.01.

On Monday, November 18th, Javier Olivan sold 620 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $345,340.00.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $676.49. 20,552,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,885,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $606.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.10 and a 1-year high of $682.58.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

