Michael Mente Sells 66,413 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,024,268.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,040. This represents a 47.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $1,390,674.66.

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $2,072,140.85.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,402,603.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.

Revolve Group stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 936,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 280,151 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

