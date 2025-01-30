Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Up 11.7% – Should You Buy?

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) shot up 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 4,976,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the average session volume of 768,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.76 ($0.01).

Microsaic Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Microsaic Systems alerts:

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Microsaic Systems had a negative net margin of 273.87% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.