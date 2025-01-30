Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.
Middlesex Water Price Performance
Middlesex Water stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MSEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MSEX
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Middlesex Water
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rebuilding the Empire: Can Dollar General Rally in 2025?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Coinbase Gains Momentum on App Store—What It Means for the Stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.