Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Up 20.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) rose 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,419,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 235,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Up 22.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$107.62 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 38.15 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

