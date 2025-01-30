Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Up 22.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) traded up 22.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,499,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average session volume of 240,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 38.15.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

