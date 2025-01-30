Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,270 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.4% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $324,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TRV stock opened at $249.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.