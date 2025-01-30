Milestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 1.78% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Price Performance

United States Gasoline Fund stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $74.57.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

