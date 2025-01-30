Milestone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 419,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after buying an additional 152,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $87.42 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

