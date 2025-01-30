Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 60,904 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Milestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,904 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

