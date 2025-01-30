Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $1,338.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,283.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,310.87. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,078.54 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

