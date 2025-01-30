Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Sells $327,629.04 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $327,629.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,054.24. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Christopher Peetz sold 7,489 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $320,678.98.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

