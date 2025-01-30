Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

