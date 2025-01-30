Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 979.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,530,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 41.4% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080,300. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,159,310. This trade represents a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,089. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

MasTec Stock Up 3.4 %

MTZ stock opened at $139.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

