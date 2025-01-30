Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $600,000 Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,308 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 268,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 315,366 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 495,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 169,344 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 476,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 273,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 444,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FINV opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.50. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

