Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Quarry LP increased its stake in Mosaic by 131.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 41.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

