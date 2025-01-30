Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 55,439 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grab by 168.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 138,620 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Grab by 533.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 193,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Grab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,386,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 129,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. China Renaissance cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

