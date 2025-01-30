Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,516.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 4,762 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $346,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,179.94. This trade represents a 30.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $147.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

