Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in WNS by 1,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 150.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

WNS Trading Down 1.2 %

WNS stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.