Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,530,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

