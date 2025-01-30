Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,931 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Stephens increased their price target on PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

NYSE:PAR opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 2.21.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

