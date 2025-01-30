Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,509 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 3,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in KT by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

KT Stock Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $17.73 on Thursday. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

