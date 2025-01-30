Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 194.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 162.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile



Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

