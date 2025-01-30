Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 3.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $249.85 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.07.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

